DA Davidson Boosts Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $96.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSTK. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.71.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OSTK opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 3.69.

Insider Activity

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth about $62,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1,886.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 297,739 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 286,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $16,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.