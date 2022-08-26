DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $11.31 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.59. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

NYSE DKS opened at $110.22 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

