DA Davidson Trims Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Target Price to $40.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

