Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Update

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the July 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Down 6.5 %

OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,930. Dalrada Financial has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 7.01.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter.

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

