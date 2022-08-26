Dane Andreeff Purchases 25,200 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,990.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Performance

HSDT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 6,183,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $15.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Helius Medical Technologies

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

