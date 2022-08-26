Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 2,728.6% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Danske Bank A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DNKEY opened at $6.60 on Friday. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNKEY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

