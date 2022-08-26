Datadog Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 30,916 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average daily volume of 20,645 call options.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $6,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.30.

DDOG stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 151,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,710.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

