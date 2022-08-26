Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 1,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,359. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.