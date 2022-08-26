Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the July 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of DBCCF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 1,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,359. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
