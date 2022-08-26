Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the July 31st total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deep Medicine Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DMAQ stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Institutional Trading of Deep Medicine Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Medicine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Deep Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About Deep Medicine Acquisition

Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the healthcare industry.

