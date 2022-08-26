Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $439.00 at Evercore ISI

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DE opened at $388.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.19. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,678,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,006,656,000 after purchasing an additional 194,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

