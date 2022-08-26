Dennis Higgs Sells 15,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.33, for a total transaction of C$139,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,346,974.49.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.4 %

TSE:EFR traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.11. The company had a trading volume of 544,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,003. The company has a quick ratio of 26.43, a current ratio of 36.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.12. Energy Fuels Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.14 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

