Destination Wealth Management Acquires 4,915 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,599. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.65.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

