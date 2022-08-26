Destination Wealth Management Acquires 83,298 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 735.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,298 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $12.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.49. 1,619,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,209,184. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average is $199.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $416.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

