Destination Wealth Management Buys 11,936 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,626,000 after buying an additional 137,695 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 407,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 118,486 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 71,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 225,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,157,253. The stock has a market cap of $444.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

