Destination Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

VUG traded down $7.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,952. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

