Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, hitting $259.11. 39,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,121. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.49. The stock has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.