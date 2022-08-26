Destination Wealth Management Has $71.48 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.59% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $71,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 97,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 53,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,234. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.