Destination Wealth Management Purchases 24,135 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 1.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Fortive worth $29,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.
Fortive Stock Performance
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
