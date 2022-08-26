Destination Wealth Management Purchases 24,135 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 1.1% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.13% of Fortive worth $29,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. 13,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,934. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.