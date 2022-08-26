Destination Wealth Management Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,600,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

ROST stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.78. 45,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

