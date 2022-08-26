Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.40. 208,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,769,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

