Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.69, Fidelity Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%.
DXLG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. 3,050,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,173. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.99.
In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,343,179 shares in the company, valued at $42,924,192.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 648,726 shares of company stock worth $2,802,252 over the last ninety days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
