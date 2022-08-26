Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €210.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €173.00 ($176.53) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADS stock opened at €158.00 ($161.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €167.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €188.89. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.