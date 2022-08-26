Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $55.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

NYSE DELL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 238.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

