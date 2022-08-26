DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.18 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $158.31 million and $10.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,599,997,981 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.