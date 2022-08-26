Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $361.00

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $253,317.97 and $361.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00204672 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000274 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

