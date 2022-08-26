Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.69. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 2,921 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. The business had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

