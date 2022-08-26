Dipper Network Trading 32% Lower This Week (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Dipper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. Dipper Network has a total market capitalization of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082243 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

