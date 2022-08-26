disBalancer (DDOS) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $466,549.64 and $51,981.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00781599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016521 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,417,474 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

