Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSCSY stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,733. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. Disco has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

