Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading 4.5% Higher

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.35 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.13). 521,282 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 378,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.63 ($0.13).

Diurnal Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

Diurnal Group Company Profile

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers an oral formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency.

