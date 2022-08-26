Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $847,473.41 and $42,977.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

