DODO Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. DODO has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and $10.26 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003800 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00128924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082707 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.