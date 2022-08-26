DOGGY (DOGGY) Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DOGGY has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $291,702.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00819119 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DOGGY Coin Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,129,897 coins.
DOGGY Coin Trading
