Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.50. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 748,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.