Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Lessened by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

NYSE DG opened at $246.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

