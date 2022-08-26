Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 78,589 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.99. 15,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

