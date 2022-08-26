Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Plans Final Dividend of $0.68

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.681 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.66.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
