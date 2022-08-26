Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.23) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.96)-($0.88) EPS.

Domo Trading Down 29.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $8.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. 104,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,338. Domo has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $671.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Domo by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 47.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 154.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 115,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.