Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 26935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Domo Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

