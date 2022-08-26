Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.27)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0-77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.80 million. Domo also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.96)-($0.88) EPS.

Domo Trading Down 27.8 %

Shares of Domo stock traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,989. The company has a market capitalization of $682.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Domo has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Domo by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 47.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 154.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 115,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.