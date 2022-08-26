DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the second quarter worth $149,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,537,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in DoubleDown Interactive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,854,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,713,000 after acquiring an additional 70,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DDI opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

