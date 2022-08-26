Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Down 63.9% in August

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the July 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TAKOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 12,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.98.
Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile
