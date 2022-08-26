DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $263.70

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 263.70 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 264.70 ($3.20), with a volume of 894423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.80 ($3.22).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMDS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.18) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.14 ($5.84).

DS Smith Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.90.

DS Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at DS Smith

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.50%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £29,600 ($35,766.07). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,445 shares of company stock valued at $15,736,715.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

