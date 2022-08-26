DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $263.70

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 263.70 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 264.70 ($3.20), with a volume of 894423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 266.80 ($3.22).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMDS. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 594 ($7.18) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 483.14 ($5.84).
DS Smith Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 283.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.90.
DS Smith Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at DS Smith
In other DS Smith news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £29,600 ($35,766.07). Also, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,445 shares of company stock valued at $15,736,715.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.
See Also
