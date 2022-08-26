DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DTP opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the second quarter worth approximately $5,273,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 227,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 111,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter.

