DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) & Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) Critical Survey

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and DTE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -34.50% 2.38% DTE Energy 4.27% 13.31% 2.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadscale Acquisition and DTE Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 DTE Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70

Earnings & Valuation

DTE Energy has a consensus target price of $132.36, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given DTE Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and DTE Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A DTE Energy $14.96 billion 1.73 $907.00 million $3.92 34.16

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DTE Energy has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Broadscale Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 698 distribution substations and 449,800 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,304,000 service pipelines; and 1,305,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

