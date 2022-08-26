Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUNEW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06. Dune Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dune Acquisition stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

