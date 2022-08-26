Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in August

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the July 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Price Performance

DXF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,667. Dunxin Financial has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

