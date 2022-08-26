Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $4.16. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 300,283 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $139.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

