E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 238.6% in August

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 238.6% from the July 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EONGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on E.On from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on E.On from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on E.On from €12.50 ($12.76) to €10.50 ($10.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

E.On Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. 132,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

