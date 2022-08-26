Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 379.7% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock remained flat at $9.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,202. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,300.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,300.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,427.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

